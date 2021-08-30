Creative Planning Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $188.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.88. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

