Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 301,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after purchasing an additional 189,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $67.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

