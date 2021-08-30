Creative Planning Lowers Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $117.16 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

