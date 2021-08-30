Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 160,328 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

MMP stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

