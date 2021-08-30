Creative Planning Purchases 6,967 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Creative Planning raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in McKesson by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock worth $3,379,237. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $201.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.23. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.