Creative Planning Raises Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 208.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,554 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after acquiring an additional 386,920 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after acquiring an additional 221,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,096,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALK opened at $58.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

