Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,577 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $64.68.

