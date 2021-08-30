Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,684 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $82.43 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.