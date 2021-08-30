Creative Planning Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.48. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

