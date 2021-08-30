Creative Planning Sells 12,815 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SAP by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

SAP opened at $148.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.78. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

