Creative Planning Sells 1,285 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $464.58 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

