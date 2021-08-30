Creative Planning Sells 14,008 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DD stock opened at $75.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.