Creative Planning Sells 14,751 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,798,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,362,000 after purchasing an additional 415,767 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.60 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

