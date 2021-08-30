Creative Planning Sells 1,505 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 38.5% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth approximately $11,518,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth approximately $52,744,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPL. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TPL stock opened at $1,415.00 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,487.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

