Creative Planning Sells 1,931 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $314.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.53. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $314.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

