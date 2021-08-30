Creative Planning Sells 25,968 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Creative Planning lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,968 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11,320.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 102,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,030,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.79 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.79.

