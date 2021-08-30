Creative Planning Sells 92,159 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92,159 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $272,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $553,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $6,696,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA cut their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

