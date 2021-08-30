Creative Planning Sells 9,520 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,918.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,726.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,759.27.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,177,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

