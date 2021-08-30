Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,350 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $160.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.63. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $114.36 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

