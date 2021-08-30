Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,251 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 985.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,421,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,800 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

