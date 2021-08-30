Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

SITM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.14.

SiTime stock opened at $205.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5,145.00, a PEG ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $214.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $897,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,355 shares of company stock worth $9,687,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SiTime by 1,779.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,203 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

