Credits (CS) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $85,814.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

