CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Update

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 660,600 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 941,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of CRH by 6.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 6.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 90,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,408. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

