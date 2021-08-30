Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up to $29.93

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.93, but opened at $30.95. Cricut shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 8,161 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,976,159 shares of company stock valued at $118,479,670 and sold 104,802 shares valued at $2,931,477.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $14,184,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $16,822,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $7,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
