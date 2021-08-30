Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up to $29.93

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.93, but opened at $30.95. Cricut shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 8,161 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,976,159 shares of company stock valued at $118,479,670 and sold 104,802 shares valued at $2,931,477.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth about $14,184,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $16,822,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $7,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

