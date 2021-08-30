Critical Comparison: Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) vs. Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quidel and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel 48.96% 73.85% 53.43% Aspira Women’s Health -390.67% -75.71% -58.77%

This table compares Quidel and Aspira Women’s Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel $1.66 billion 3.27 $810.29 million $19.55 6.67 Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 88.45 -$17.91 million ($0.18) -20.39

Quidel has higher revenue and earnings than Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quidel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quidel and Aspira Women’s Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel 1 0 2 0 2.33 Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Quidel presently has a consensus price target of $148.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 209.65%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Quidel.

Volatility and Risk

Quidel has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Quidel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Quidel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quidel beats Aspira Women’s Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

