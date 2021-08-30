Critical Comparison: XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) & Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XPO Logistics and Holicity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 4 19 0 2.83 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

XPO Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $133.08, indicating a potential upside of 51.44%. Given XPO Logistics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XPO Logistics is more favorable than Holicity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of XPO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Holicity shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of XPO Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPO Logistics and Holicity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $16.25 billion 0.62 $110.00 million $2.01 43.72 Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 2.62% 21.65% 3.95% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Holicity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc. engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation. The Logistics segment includes value-added warehousing, distribution and inventory management, omnichannel and e-commerce fulfillment, reverse logistics, cold chain solutions, packaging and labeling, factory support, aftermarket support and order personalization services. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

