Critical Contrast: Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Park City Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 15.46% 5.85% 4.68% 8X8 -29.99% -80.05% -19.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and 8X8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $20.04 million 5.19 $1.59 million N/A N/A 8X8 $532.34 million 5.06 -$165.59 million ($1.19) -20.18

Park City Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Park City Group and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 6 6 0 2.38

8X8 has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.47%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Park City Group.

Summary

Park City Group beats 8X8 on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meet, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@ mentions'; 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact centre solutions. The company markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

