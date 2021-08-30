Critical Review: Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmileDirectClub has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and SmileDirectClub’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmileDirectClub $656.78 million 3.34 -$78.37 million ($0.72) -7.86

Lancer Orthodontics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmileDirectClub.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and SmileDirectClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A SmileDirectClub -9.53% -12.65% -2.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lancer Orthodontics and SmileDirectClub, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A SmileDirectClub 4 5 1 0 1.70

SmileDirectClub has a consensus price target of $7.78, suggesting a potential upside of 38.39%. Given SmileDirectClub’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmileDirectClub is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Summary

SmileDirectClub beats Lancer Orthodontics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancer Orthodontics

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria. It offers aligners, impression and whitening kits, whitening gels, and retainers; and toothbrushes, toothpastes, water flossers, SmileSpa, and various ancillary oral care products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

