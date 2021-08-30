Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.32

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.32 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 1092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIHY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

