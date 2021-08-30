Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.91 Million

Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will report sales of $316.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.40 million and the highest is $319.31 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $193.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $941.95 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $20.45 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $777.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.