Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,902 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $777.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $21.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.