CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the July 29th total of 569,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $687.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.