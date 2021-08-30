CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Bank of America

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.37.

CRWD stock opened at $286.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.43 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $288.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock valued at $77,041,763. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

