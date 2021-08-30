CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.96.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $282.31 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of -392.10 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,334 shares of company stock worth $77,041,763 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.