CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.96.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $282.31 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $285.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of -392.10 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,334 shares of company stock worth $77,041,763. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

