Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,273 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Crown worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $109.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.54. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

