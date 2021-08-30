Crust Network Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $49.02 or 0.00100486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $90.37 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

