Crust Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001564 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $662.92 or 0.01358922 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.