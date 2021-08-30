Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Up 5.4%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $63.88. 1,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 449,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,126,343 shares of company stock worth $67,432,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 38,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

