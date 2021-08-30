CryptEx Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,612.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 4% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $16.79 or 0.00034414 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $7,612.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

