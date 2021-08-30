CryptoBlades Price Hits $54.69 on Top Exchanges (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $47.60 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for approximately $54.69 or 0.00112111 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,409 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

