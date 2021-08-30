CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Down 7%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price was down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $50.76. Approximately 2,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 240,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.