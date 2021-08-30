Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Trading 2.8% Higher

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

Cuisine Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc engages in developing, producing, and marketing of chef-created, fully cooked, fully prepared entrees, and sauces. Its activity includes manufacturing and marketing prepared foods to the food service industry. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Sterling, VA.

