Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 17,448 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth about $336,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 525.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

