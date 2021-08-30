Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,460 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 182,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after buying an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $107.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

