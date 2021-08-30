Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after buying an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,449,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after buying an additional 194,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after buying an additional 154,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

NOC stock opened at $364.84 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

