Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $131.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

