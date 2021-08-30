Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $38.57 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.