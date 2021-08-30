Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $192.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

