Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $125.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.57.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

